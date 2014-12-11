Un par de terceros lugares ha sido el máximo alcance que han tenido los equipos aztecas en la competencia
Rafael Gómez @rafagomez87
Cruz Azul quiere ir contra la historia y llegar más allá de las Semifinales en el Mundial de Clubes, o al menos emular lo hecho por Necaxa (2000) y Monterrey (2012), cuando terminaron en tercer lugar.
El torneo que reúne a los clubes campeones de todas las confederaciones ya dio comienzo en Marruecos, donde La Máquina quiere dejar su huella y dejan en alto el nombre de México.
En la historia de este torneo se han disputado 11 ediciones, de las cuales 10 han tenido clubes mexicanos, incluyendo la actual.
Pachuca y Rayados, con tres cada uno, son los equipos mexicanos que más veces han representado a la Concacaf en el Mundial de Clubes, además Necaxa, América y Atlante han estado una ocasión.
La primera fue en el año 2000, cuando el Necaxa venció al Real Madrid en tanda de penaltis, para quedarse con el Tercer Lugar. Cinco años después regresó el torneo, pero ahora gestionado por la FIFA. En aquella edición el representante de la Concacaf fue el Saprissa y ha sido la única edición donde no han accedido clubes mexicanos.
Para que un club se colocara dentro del podio del Mundial de Clubes tuvieron que pasar varios años, hasta que en 2012, el Monterrey, que perdió en Semifinales ante el Chelsea, derrotara al Al-Ahly de Egipto por 2-0, para ser tercer lugar.
En ese tiempo, el América (2006), Pachuca (2008), Atlante (2009) también se metieron a la pelea por el tercer lugar, pero cayeron de manera sorpresiva ante equipos africanos o asiáticos. Las Águilas perdieron 2-1 con el Al-Ahly, los Tuzos lo hicieron con el Gamba Osaka de Japón por 1-0, y los Potros no pudieron vencer al Pohang Steelers de Corea y fueron derrotados en penaltis 4-3, tras un empate a un gol en el tiempo regular.
Barça 4-0 América: Mundial de Clubes por Mr-Mamba
La peor actuación de un equipo de la Liga MX en este tipo de torneos la tuvieron el Pachuca en el 2007, al ser séptimo lugar; en 2010 y 2011 los Tuzos y los Rayados, respectivamente volvieron a ser pronto eliminados y fueron quintos. El mismo Monterrey volvió a ocupar ese lugar el año pasado, luego de vencer al Al-Ahly para rescatar un poco el nombre del futbol mexicano.
Foto: Especial
