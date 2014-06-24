Los aficionados de ambos equipos se liaron a golpes durante el partido
Aficionados mexicanos y de Croacia se enfrentaron violentamente durante el encuentro que sostuvieron ambos equipos en la Arena Pernambuco, donde el conjunto dirigido por Miguel Herrera se impuso 3-1 y selló su pase a Octavos de Final.
Y es que la intensidad del partido disputado por las dos selecciones se pasó también a la tribuna, en el que las aficiones de ambos bandos se enfrentaron en las gradas del estadio. Objetos lanzados, gritos y empujones, fue el saldo de la trifulca de los hinchas, mientras que el personal de seguridad del recinto deportivo intentaron detener el conflicto.
Foto: Especial
