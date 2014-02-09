Guadalajara venció como visitante a Puebla; Toluca volvió a la senda del triunfo ante Jaguares
Puebla.- Guadalajara terminó con una racha negativa de no ganar de visitante, tras derrotar por la mínima diferencia a Puebla, dentro de la sexta fecha del Torneo Clausura 2014 de la Liga MX, disputado en el estadio Cuauhtémoc.
La única anotación del encuentro fue obra de Aldo de Nigris, al minuto cuatro, con lo que Chivas consiguió el triunfo en ‘patio ajeno’, algo que no lograba desde el pasado 8 de febrero ante Monterrey.
Chivas llegó a nueve unidades, y se colocó en en tanto que la ‘Franja’ se quedó con seis.
Chivas se ‘sacude la sal’:
Recupera Toluca el buen paso
Estado de México.- Toluca volvió a la senda del triunfo al superar 2-0 a Chiapas y trepó al subliderato del Torneo Clausura 2014 de la Liga MX, luego de su partido de la jornada seis, mismo que se desarrolló en el estadio Nemesio Díez.
Isaac Brizuela repitió otra brillante tarde para hacer el gol de la ventaja en el minuto 49 de un partido poco brillante de ‘Diablos Rojos’ ante Jaguares un tanto apáticos; el paraguayo Pablo Velázquez le dio realce a la victoria con su cuarta anotación de la campaña, al 86’.
Ahora, el cuadro escarlata tiene 13 puntos, mismos que tiene Cruz Azul, que es líder por mejor diferencia de goles y que jugará más tarde; en tanto, el conjunto felino se quedó con siete unidades.
Golazo de Brizuela:
Foto: Mexport
