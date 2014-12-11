Por Becarios Web

Nuestro lector proveniente de San Pablo del Monte, Tlaxcala, nos envía su imagen tomada en Corona Queens, Nueva York.

Alex SalasSan Pablo del monte tlaxcala. Corona queens ny

