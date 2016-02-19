Un votante de Kansas es dueño de un sitio web que observa el tiempo transcurrido desde que Hillary Clinton dijo que “averiguaría” si puede difundir las transcripciones de sus discursos pagos a los grandes bancos.
Jed McChesney, de 40 años, dijo que se sentía molesto por las declaraciones desdeñosas de la precandidata demócrata sobre el tema y que ha resuelto apoyar a su rival Bernie Sanders.
El jueves por la noche, Sanders tuiteó un enlace a la página web de McChesney, iwilllookintoit.com a sus 1.5 millones de seguidores. El tráfico fue tal que el sitio quedó paralizado.
(AP)
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) febrero 19, 2016
