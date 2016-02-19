Por Redacción

Un votante de Kansas es dueño de un sitio web que observa el tiempo transcurrido desde que Hillary Clinton dijo que “averiguaría” si puede difundir las transcripciones de sus discursos pagos a los grandes bancos.

Jed McChesney, de 40 años, dijo que se sentía molesto por las declaraciones desdeñosas de la precandidata demócrata sobre el tema y que ha resuelto apoyar a su rival Bernie Sanders.

El jueves por la noche, Sanders tuiteó un enlace a la página web de McChesney, iwilllookintoit.com a sus 1.5 millones de seguidores. El tráfico fue tal que el sitio quedó paralizado.

