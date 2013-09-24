Por César Fabián Perez

Víctor M. Vucetich reiteró que de Europa sólo llamará a jugadores que tengan actividad con sus clubes

Chicharito

Su poca actividad con el Manchester United pone en duda su convocatoria.

Miguel García @Rasta316

Víctor Manuel Vu­cetich dirigió ayer su primer entrena­miento al frente de la Selección Mexicana con los jugadores del torneo locales. El primer objetivo de ‘Vuce’ es encontrar a los futbolistas que estén mejor preparados para encarar los dos últimos partidos del Hexagonal rumbo al Mundial Brasil 2014.

A falta de tres semanas para encarar el duelo ante Panamá en el Estadio Azteca, el ‘Rey Midas’ trabajará dos semanas con los jugadores de la Liga MX y siete días antes del partido se integrarán los jugadores europeos.

El DT afirma que la con­vocatoria de los ‘europeos’ únicamente será si éstos mantienen un compromiso con ir al Tri y reiteró que para ser llamados deberán tener actividad con sus equipos, por lo que una convocatoria de Javier Hernández luce imposible.

“Lo primordial para que sean llamados es que quieran venir a la Selección, segundo, deben tener ritmo y activi­dad con sus equipos, no me sirven de nada los jugadores que no se encuentran en ritmo. Es definitivo que no convocaré a ningún jugador que no tenga actividad por la necesidad que se tiene de conseguir el boleto al Mun­dial”, aseveró Vucetich.

En cuanto a Javier Hernán­dez, del Manchester United, el técnico tricolor asegura que debe analizar si llamarlo o no debido a la poca actividad del ‘Chicharito’ con los Red Devils.

Sobre un llamado de Carlos Vela y Guillermo Ochoa, el estratega indicó que no ha tenido contacto con ninguno de los dos, mencionando que el encargado de tener dicho acer­camiento es Héctor González Iñárritu.

“En lo personal no he teni­do ningún contacto con Carlos Vela ni con Ochoa, el encarga­do de ver esa situación es Gon­zález Iñárritu. Él ha tenido la posibilidad de hablar con ellos; hasta ahora desconozco lo que ellos han hablado al respecto. Yo hablaré con Iñárritu para conocer los pormenores de las pláticas que han tenido y ahí tomaré la decisión de convo­carlos o no”, explicó.

Todo o nada. El argentino nacionalizado mexicano Christian Giménez sabe que al Tri le espera un todo o nada en sus últimos partidos de la Eliminatoria rumbo al Mundial frente a Panamá y Costa Rica, en los que se juega su clasifica­ción a Brasil 2014.

“Es importante saber qué es lo que viene. Es todo o nada. Entonces tenemos que empezar a trabajar desde ahora y con todo”, declaró el jugador del Cruz Azul.

“Yo tengo que hacer un aná­lisis de quiénes son los jugadores que tienen que venir a la Selección, hay muchos factores que debo tomar en cuenta: su participa­ción, sus resultados y su futbol. Todos los jugadores son priori­dad en la Selección”, Víctor Manuel Vucetich, director técnico del Tri.

Foto: Especial

