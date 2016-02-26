Por Redacción

El Museo Nacional Smithsoniano del Aire y el Espacio abrió una exhibición de fotografías de la Luna.

La muestra “Sale una Luna Nueva: nuevas imágenes de la Cámara Orbital de Reconocimiento Lunar” se inauguró el viernes.

El museo dijo en una declaración que incluía 61 imágenes de la Luna con los detalles de sus montañas y cráteres.

Las imágenes fueron tomadas por la Cámara Orbital lanzada por la NASA en 2009.

La exhibición estará abierta hasta diciembre.

(AP)

