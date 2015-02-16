Por Becarios Web

La red social se fundó el 14 de febrero de 2005

Redacción

Hace 10 años, tres exempleados de PayPal, Chad Hurley, Steve Chuen y Jawed Karim crearon el dominio “Youtube.com” en el que los usuarios podían subir, compartir y ver videos.

A un año de su creación, YouTube fue una de las páginas de internet con mayor crecimiento en la red y una de las más populares entre usuarios del mundo. En 2006 se veían 100 millones de videos al día; su popularidad y éxito llamaron la atención de Google, quien compró el sitio en noviembre de 2006.

Desde entonces, su popularidad y éxito han crecido exponencialmente. Ahora ofrece emisiones en directo de encuentros mundiales en su sitio y tiene premios dentro de su propio ámbito como los YouTube Music Awards. No olvidemos la prominencia de los llamados videobloggers, quienes han creado una nueva forma de entretenimiento accesible a todos aquellos con internet.

Te presentamos cinco videos más populares de la historia en YouTube.

Empecemos por “Gangnam Style” de Psy, que en 2012 fue el primer video en sobrepasar mil millones de vistas.

El segundo video más visto corre a cargo del controversial Justin Bieber, quién en 2010 lanzó el video para su sencillo “Baby” en compañía de Ludacris.

En tercer lugar se encuentra un video más reciente de la estrella de pop, Katy Perry con Juicy J. Hablamos de “Dark Horse” que desde el 8 de febrero de 2014 aumenta vistas en el sitio.

En cuarto lugar se encuentra la canción de fiesta por “default”, así es, “Pary Rock Anthem” de LMFAO con Lauren Bennett y GoonRock. El video, desde el 2011 acumula un gran número de vistas.

El quinto lugar lo sostiene un video no musical, sino viral. De esos donde un par de bebés humanos son adorables. “Charly bit my finger” es el quinto video con más vistas en YouTube.

Esos son los cinco videos más vistos en YouTube, la red social que nos ha dado la oportunidad de ver eventos en livestream, de seguir lo nuevo de nuestros artistas favoritos, de conocer personajes de todo el mundo a través de videoblogs, pero sobre todo nos ha dado una gran plataforma para subir todos los videos posibles de gatos en situaciones cómicas.

 

 

