La cantante grabó su nuevo video “Al bailar” con el puertorriqueño Yandel
Notimex
Yuri incursiona en la música urbana, de la mano de Yandel, con quien grabó hoy su nuevo video “Al bailar”, mismo que se estrenará a finales de este mes.
En entrevista con Notimex, Yuri y Yandel platicaron sobre la experiencia de trabajar juntos en este video, en el que se puede apreciar un ambiente de fiesta, con una mezcla de ritmos movidos, característicos del puertoriqueño.
Yuri no dudó en reconocer que le encanta la música urbana. “Ya tenía ganas de hacer algo diferente, algo como sonido urbano o arroz con mango, así que pensé en Yandel, cuando aceptó fui la más feliz y dije vamos pa´lante”, dijo Yuri, quien para este video está decidida a imponer moda con su entallado y vistoso atuendo.
“Este es el preámbulo de muchas cosas que vienen, porque cuando Yandel vuelva a México, me le pego y espero que esté en los conciertos del Auditorio Nacional que ofreceré el 17 y 18 de julio con los que cierro este ciclo, porque regreso al siguiente año”, dijo la intérprete de “Maldita primavera”.
“De mí ya no se libra tan pronto”, apuntó la cantante mexicana, sin embargo reconoció que existen nervios por saber que pueden pensar de este trabajo, donde una vez más rompe con los esquemas y se aventura con un ritmo nuevo.
Indicó que está consciente de que al público le gusta escuchar cosas nuevas, “está muy de moda que se fusionen los ritmos y eso creo gustará”.
Sin embargo, la sencillez y el talento de la mexicana, tiene acaparada la atención de Yandel, quien la describe como una mujer con una buena vibra, que a pesar de tener muchos años en la música tiene los pies en la tierra.
“La química se siente bien, y uno toma confianza”, dijo el músico puertorriqueño, quien se siente halagado de colaborar con Yuri.
Destacó que “Al bailar” es un tema que le gusta mucho por eufórico y urbano, “es una combinación bonita y sé que va ser todo un éxito”.
Yandel aseguró que se han divertido mucho a pocas horas de haber iniciado la grabación de “Al bailar” en los Estudios Churubusco de esta ciudad.
Este tema es el cuarto sencillo de Yuri, perteneciente a su disco “Invencible” y la dirección del video está a cargo de Ricardo Calderón.
