La Güera anunció que comenzará su nuevo tour el próximo 21 y 22 de marzo en la Ciudad de México

yuri

La última vez que pisó el escenario capitalino fue en 2014, junto a Lupita D’Alessio

La cantante mexicana, Yuri, alista el lanzamiento de su nuevo material discográfico ‘Invencible’, el cual se prevé que salga al mercado entre agosto y septiembre, por lo que para arrancar su gira promocional regresará al Auditorio Nacional el próximo 21 y 22 de marzo.

Los shows que la veracruzana ha presentado en el recinto ubicado en la Ciudad de México, se han caracterizado por ser grandes producciones y en esta ocasión no será la excepción, ya que la intérprete ha prometido que sorprenderá, pero que sobre todo conmoverá a sus seguidores.

El ‘Tour Invencible’ es una producción millonaria al estilo de Las Vegas, con una escenografía que incluye un barco, vestuario vanguardista realizado por diseñadores que han trabajado con Katy Perry, Rihanna, Madonna y Beyoncé, además de efectos visuales que se proyectarán en pantallas móviles, creadas especialmente para esta gira.

En este espectáculo se podrán escuchar sus grandes éxitos, como ‘Es ella más que yo’, ‘Cuando baja la marea’, ‘Dame un beso’ y ‘El apagón’, también incluirá los nuevos temas de su reciente producción.

Números:

51 años tiene la artista mexicana.

27 álbumes conforman su discografía.

