El francés fue considerado el mejor jugador del mundo
Redacción
Un día como hoy pero de 1972 nació en Marsella, Francia uno de los mejores futbolistas del mundo, Zinedine Zidane.
El también apodado Zizou, es de los pocos jugadores que pueden presumir de haber ganado prácticamente todo, fue seleccionado en tres ocasiones como el mejor jugador de la FIFA: 1998, 2000 Y 2003.
Zizou desarrolló su carrera en sólo cuatro equipos durante su carrera como profesional: Cannes Football, Girondins de Bordeaux, Juventus y Real Madrid.
Vistiendo la camiseta de la ‘Vecchia Signora’ y de los merengues ganó ligas en ambos países y una Liga de Campeones con los españoles, donde se recuerda un espectacular gol de volea que aún se encuentra en la memoria de todos los amantes de este deporte.
El Francés fue campeón con su selección en el mundial de su propio país en 1998.
El último acto de la carrera del genial jugador fue un violento cabezazo en el pecho del italiano,Marco Materazzi ,en la final de la Copa del Mundo de Alemania en 2006.
En la actualidad Zidane dirige al Real Madrid Castilla antes de dar el gran paso para dirigir a un equipo grande de Europa.
